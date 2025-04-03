Couch Potato | ‘Smoggie Queens’ is destined to be a cult classic

British comedy Smoggie Queens features a found family of queer misfits trying to make their way through life in a northern town.

Meet senior drag queen Mam, approaching middle age drag queen Dicky, and baby gay Stewart. Their quintet is rounded out by the gorgeous Lucinda and the butch Sal.

- Advertisement -

It’s slightly ridiculous, very quotable and just worth watching for Dicky’s eyebrows alone. Unrecognisable behind Mam’s makeup is actor Mark Benton, best known for the detective series Shakespeare and Hathaway.

The first season has just arrived on Foxtel.

‘The Listeners’ is intriguing but slow to get underway

Also new to Foxtel is The Listeners. It’s based on the acclaimed novel of the same name writer by queer writer Jordan Tannahill.

English teacher Claire is tormented by a continuous humming noise that neither her husband nor daughter can hear. She discovers someone else who can hear the same sound, but to discover more she has to cross some boundaries that maybe she shouldn’t.

Everyone is this show seems to have really good haircuts, like a branch of Vidal Sassoon opened in this small English country town. Watch out for an appearance by legendary cabaret performer Scottee in the series.

New to SBS is German series 30 Days of Lust.

Freddy (Linda Blümchen) and Zeno (Simon Steinhorst) are what you would call high school sweethearts.

After 15 years, the pharmacist and the art restorer, both about to turn 30, still see eye to eye, even in the bedroom. Thus, Zeno is taken by surprise by Freddy’s peculiar proposal: For 30 days, both are allowed to have sex with whomever they want. Zeno doesn’t really get where that comes from but agrees half-heartedly.

Ironically, Freddy‘s first date with her former professor ends in disaster, while Zeno breaks sexual ground during an unexpected threesome with a couple next door. Whenever Freddy and Zeno meet after their most awkward dates and absurd sex encounters, they eye each other‘s success stories and salacious bits with suspicion.

Then again, chance encounters in between give rise to moments of tenderness. So, what will happen on day 30 +1? Will the emotional rollercoaster of enthusiasm and disappointment, excitement, and despair bring Freddy and Zeno closer together? Or was the experiment too much to ask?

Catch the show on SBS OnDemand

‘The White Lotus’ will reach its climax with a 90-minute episode

The final episode of the highly acclaimed The White Lotus will arrive on Monday and it’s a 90-minute episode to bring the series to a close.

It’ll be revealed who comes to their demise and ends up floating in the Lily Pond, but there’s so many other questions to be answered about all the character’s fates.

Will there be justice for Tanya? Does Belinda find true love and end up with her own massage business? Does Gaitok expose the robbers and ride off into the sunset with Mook? Does Saxon confront Lochlan about their brother-on-brother sexual encounter? Does the friendship between Jacyln, Kate and Laurie survive? Does Victoria and Timothy end up poor?

All will be revealed.