Country singer Torrey McDowell shares new love song

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Country artist Torrey McDowell has released her first single of 2023, it’s called Come on Back to Georgia.

McDowell says the writing of the track evolved over several years.

“I wrote the hook several years ago and still love it! Though this takes a more traditional country route than some of my other music, it will always mean so much to me. This is a love story about the challenges with long distance relationships and the struggles that come with it. It is also the first song I professionally recorded, so it will always be special.”

Georgia-born Nashville transplant Torrey McDowell is a survivor. Having battled depression and overcome an abusive relationship, Torrey owns her identity as a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

She draws inspiration from all corners of the musical spectrum and has been compared to her influences JoJo, Jennifer Hudson, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Smith and other cross-genre creators. Come on Back to Georgia is the newest single off her upcoming debut EP Not a Man, which is set for release later this year.

Take a listen to her new tune.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.