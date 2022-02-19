Courtney Act joins pantheon of icons at Madame Tussauds

With a successful drag career spanning two decades, Courtney Act is a multi-talented and glamourous, global star with the world at her feet.

Adding to her impressive list of achievements, it has been announced this week that Courtney will be honoured with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney later this year.

Courtney’s world-first wax figure will be unveiled exclusively at Madame Tussauds Sydney in December 2022 and will star front and centre of the all-new PRIDE zone – an interactive space that will celebrate love, equality, diversity – and pay homage to Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community.

Dressed in her iconic 2020 Mardi Gras rainbow, Swarovski covered Marco Marco dress, paired with glitter Louboutins (both donated by Courtney) and her hair styled in her signature high ponytail, Courtney’s figure will look every bit the perfect representation of Sydney’s WorldPride Festival.

Commenting on the news that she will be the latest celebrity to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds Sydney, Courtney said, “To have my very own wax figure is a dream come true, it’s such an honour and I feel this is the part of me that will live on long after I’m gone.

“Knowing that my wax figure will be the feature of the PRIDE zone at Madame Tussauds Sydney is so fitting and perfect for 2022. I’m so proud that we now celebrate love and joy in this way,” Act said of the achievement.

Sydney is a very special city to me, it’s where I discovered my identity and who I am. I started drag and performing in Sydney, there were so many big revelations that happened to me in Sydney, that it’s the place I feel most at home.”

Revealing a little challenge for her eagle-eyed fans, Courtney also commented, “When my figure is launched in December, there’s also a little Easter Egg there, see if you can you spot something unique about my feet!”

A team of eight from Madame Tussauds took over 100 measurements and 300 photographs over a five-hour sitting. This will ensure that an identical wax figure of Courtney is created in the workshop in London before arriving in Sydney later this year for the official unveiling.

“We are so excited to welcome Courtney Act to our world-famous line-up of celebrities at Madame Tussauds Sydney,” Richard Dilly, General Manager, Madame Tussauds Sydney adds.

“Courtney is an absolute Australian force, celebrated both locally and on the world stage as an incredible talent, actor, singer, dancer, and fashionista. Not only that, but her advocacy and passion for LGBTQIA+ visibility, representation, and acceptance is inspiring, and she will make an extremely welcome leading lady for the launch of our new PRIDE space at the end of the year.”

“The PRIDE zone will pay homage to Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community, its struggles, and its celebrations, and is an important addition to Madame Tussauds Sydney’s line-up as a true celebration of Aussie spirit!”

