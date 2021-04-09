Panel to discuss LGBTIQ+ health policy ahead of federal election

LGBTIQ+ Health Australia has announced a panel of federal politicians who will be exploring Australian LGBTIQ+ health policy at the upcoming Health In Difference and LGBTI Ageing and Aged Care conferences.

The panel will include WA’s Senator Louise Pratt (ALP), Greens LGBTIQ+ spokesperson Senator Janet Rice, and New South Wales’ Senator Andrew Bragg (Liberal), and be hosted by journalist and broadcaster Fran Kelly.

“With a federal election in the near future, it is important that we understand the major parties’ commitment to and understanding of LGBTIQ+ people’s health and wellbeing needs,” LGBTIQ+ Health Australia CEO Nicky Bath said of the event.

“Health disparities for LGBTIQ+ people are currently remaining the same or getting worse. Currently, there is a lack of national coordination and investment in LGBTIQ+ health and wellbeing, despite being identified as a priority population in a number of national strategies and reports.”

The live and interactive session will be followed by an online facilitated conversation and networking session from 8am (WST) on Thursday 22nd April.

The session will be included as part of registration to one or both the Health In Difference and LGBTI Ageing and Aged Care conferences, which will be occurring across three Fridays in April; 16th, 23rd & 30th.

For the first time both conferences will be held concurrently and entirely online allowing participants and speakers to join from across Australia.

“As the conference approaches we’re very excited about the incredibly diverse and respected presenters, panels and participants. We encourage everyone working in LGBTIQ+ health and wellbeing, and LGBTI ageing and aged care to join us,” Nicky Bath concluded.

For more information on the panel and both conferences, head to healthindifference.org and lgbtiageingconference.com.au

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.