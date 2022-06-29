Crown Theatre to welcome ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ in 2023

Multiple Tony Award-winning show Moulin Rouge! The Musical is dancing into Perth’s Crown Theatre in February 2023 from production company Global Creatures.

The adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s beloved film has found a new life on stage, picking up 10 prestigious Tony Awards for the mash-up extravaganza that’s titillated audiences from Broadway to the West End.

“We are so proud to bring this mammoth show with an all-Australian cast to Perth in 2023!” Global Creatures CEO and Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Carmen Pavlovic said.

“We have been so overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of Australian audiences and we look forward to seeing Perth’s Crown Theatre ravishing in rouge when the production arrives there in February.”

Newcomer Des Flanagan stars opposite the sparkling diamond Alinta Chidzey as bohemian dreamer Christian, Simon Burke AO plays legendary club impresario Harold Zidler and Andrew Cook will play The Duke.

Montmartre’s resident artistes include Tim Omaji as Toulouse-Lautrec and Ryan Gonzalez as Santiago. The club’s famed entertainers known as the ‘Lady M’s’ will be played by Samantha Dodemaide as Nini, Olivia Vásquez as Arabia, Ruva Ngwenya as La Chocolat, and Christopher J Scalzo as Babydoll.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and — above all — Love. With a book by John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! promises to be more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Bringing Moulin Rouge! The Musical to the stage was a decade-long journey spanning 3 continents, encompassing 75 songs credited to 165 songwriters, administered by 31 publishers, representing over 160 years of music.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. The Executive Producer of the Australian production is Angela Dalton, Global Creatures.

Join the waitlist for priority access to Perth tickets at moulinrougemusical.com. Tickets on sale for the general public from Monday 25 July.

Images: Daniel Boud (top), Chris Parker (in article)

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.