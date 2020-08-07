Cub Sport to play new album online and fundraise for Black Rainbow

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Brisbane’s Cub Sport will be performing their new album Like Nirvana in full, premiering the live performance on YouTube on Sunday, 23 August at 6pm AWST, and while their doing it they’ll raise money for LGBTI organisation Black Rainbow.

The band will utilise YouTube’s latest monetisation feature Super Chat, to donate to Black Rainbow the non-profit social enterprise that is 100% Indigenous owned and operated, which serves as a national advocacy platform and touchpoint for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Queer, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTQI) peoples.

Front-person Tim Nelson said he was looking forward to playing the band’s latest tunes.

“Bringing Like Nirvana to life in the live setting feels like magic. When we shot this performance, I could feel that connectedness, that ‘in the zone’ feeling from shows that I’d been missing so much. I’m excited for viewers to experience that feeling too.”

The performance comes off the back of a mammoth week for the self-managed, independent four-piece who debuted at #2 on the ARIA Albums Chart this week, giving the band both commercialk success and critical acclaim.

Head to YouTube and set a reminder so you don’t miss the show.

Take a listen to the band’s latest single – Be Your Man.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.