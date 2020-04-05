Dance duo want to highlight HIV with their new song

Dance music artists Jaki Nelson and Joey Suarez have teamed up for a new song Never Coming Down, and the pair want to use the release to spark conversations about people living with HIV.

Both Nelson and Suarez are upcoming musicians in the electronic realm. Suarez just finished a 15 city ‘Pride’ tour of the USA. Last year he performed at Pride festivities in Detroit, Laguna Beach, Vegas, Pittsburgh and many other cities.

While Jaki Nelson has previously found success on the Billboard Dance charts with her singles What We Wanna Do which spent six weeks on the chart, and her follow-up single, Uh Oh.

Take a listen to their new tune.

OIP Staff

