Daniel Monks to join the cast of new ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

Perth raised actor Daniel Monks will be joining the cast of the new Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The new six episode series will be an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight and will make its debut in 2025.

The book follows the adventures of Dunk, the future Lord Commander of the King’s Guard Sir Duncan the Tall and his friend Egg, who would go on to become the future King Aegon V Targaryen. The story is set 90 years before Game of Thrones.

It will be the second spin-off from the popular series after House of the Dragon, which has just concluded its second series.

In the show Monks will play Ser Manfred Dondarrion. His casting is just one of a stack of announcements about who’ll be in the new show.

Deadline has shared that Edward Ashley, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Shaun Thomas, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Danny Webb have all signed up to be part of the show.

They join previously announced Peter Claffey as Dunk, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen.

Perth raised Daniel Monks first made his mark as the writer, producer and lead actor in the feature film Pulse. He’s also had success on the screen appearing in the horror film Sissy and the recent thriller The Room Where He Waits.

He’s also found huge acclaim on the stage in The Real and Imagined Adventures of The Elephant Man and on the West End appearing in Teenage Dick, The Seagull and The Normal Heart.

He’s also popped up in guest roles on popular TV shows including Silent Witness, The Split, and Dead Hot.