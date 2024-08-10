Search
Daniel Monks to join the cast of new ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

Perth raised actor Daniel Monks will be joining the cast of the new Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The new six episode series will be an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight and will make its debut in 2025.

The book follows the adventures of Dunk, the future Lord Commander of the King’s Guard Sir Duncan the Tall and his friend Egg, who would go on to become the future King Aegon V Targaryen. The story is set 90 years before Game of Thrones.

It will be the second spin-off from the popular series after House of the Dragon, which has just concluded its second series.

In the show Monks will play Ser Manfred Dondarrion. His casting is just one of a stack of announcements about who’ll be in the new show.

Deadline has shared that Edward Ashley, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Shaun Thomas, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Danny Webb have all signed up to be part of the show.

They join previously announced Peter Claffey as Dunk, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen.

Perth raised Daniel Monks first made his mark as the writer, producer and lead actor in the feature film Pulse. He’s also had success on the screen appearing in the horror film Sissy and the recent thriller The Room Where He Waits.

He’s also found huge acclaim on the stage in The Real and Imagined Adventures of The Elephant Man and on the West End appearing in Teenage Dick, The Seagull and The Normal Heart.

He’s also popped up in guest roles on popular TV shows including Silent Witness, The Split, and Dead Hot.

Culture

New trailer for ‘Agatha All Along’ gives fans more insight to the upcoming series

0
Joe Locke from 'Heartstopper' is one of the stars of the new series as Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as Agatha.
Culture

‘Prepare The Moon’: Alter Boy drops third electrifying track ahead of debut album

0
One of Perth's most exciting musical exports, Alter Boy are gearing up for the release of their debut album, I Don't Live Here Anymore.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1986 New Zealand decriminalises homosexuality

0
On this day in 1986, New Zealand passed the Homosexual Law Reform Act that decriminalized homosexuality removing British colonial laws.
News

Pride WA share details of the revamped PrideFEST for 2024

0
The program for 2024 is action-packed.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

