‘The Seagull’ with Daniel Monks ready to return to the West End

Last year when Perth raised actor Daniel Monks was cast in The Seagull in London’s West End he landed a dream role.

Anya Reiss moderised take on the Chekov classic was Monks’ second big role in London following on from his acclaimed performance in Teenage Dick at the Donmar Warehouse.

The production featured an outstanding cast including Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Indira Varma. Plus Robert Glenister, best known for his roles in TV show Hustle and Spooks, also appeared alongside Tamzin Outhwaite and Danny Ashok.

Sadly while the show was in preview last year Covid-19 forced London’s theatre’s to close and the show’s run looked like it was over before it even opened. After just five previews the curtain fell for the last time.

Now it’s been announced the play will be returning, moving to the Harold Pinter Theatre with previews from 29th June, and an opening night on 6th July. The production is scheduled to run through to 10th September.

Monks, Clarke and Varma will all be returning to the production as will Tom Rhys Harries and Sophie Wu, while some of the other cast members will be replaced due to availability.

