Daniel Monks’ ‘Pulse’ is now available to steam in Australia

Daniel Monks’ 2017 award winning feature film Pulse is now available to stream on several different platforms in Australia.

The no-budget film was created by Perth queer filmmakers Daniel Monks and Stevie Cruz-Martin. Monks wrote the script and long time collaborator Cruz-Martin directed the feature.

The creative duo, who are originally from Perth, have previously made several short films together. Monks was named WA Young Filmmaker of the Year at the 2014 WA Screen Awards.

In Pulse a gay disabled teenage boy changes into the body of a beautiful woman, so that he can be loved. It is a deeply personal film, exploring thematic questions such as how much our bodies shape who we are, where is the line between compromising for love and changing yourself to be loved, and why we fall in love with the people we fall in love with.

It is described as a parable film for young people, queer people, disabled people; but more than that, for anyone who has ever struggled with their body, their appearance, their sexuality, their desires, and essentially, themselves.

Monks was nominated for the Best Actor award at the ACCTA’s for his portrayal, but lost out to Hamilton Morris who was nominated for his role in Sweet Country.

Since then he’s gone on to star in a number of stage productions including work for Perth based company CO3 in Frank Enstein, Melbourne’s Malthouse Theatre Company production of The Elephant Man and a West End production of Teenage Dick. In 2021 he will appear in a new London production of The Normal Heart.

Pulse is now available to stream in Australia via Google Play, Yahoo Movies and Fetch TV.

