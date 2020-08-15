Perth raised actor Daniel Monks nominated for Stage Debut Award

Perth raised actor Daniel Monks has been nominated for two Stage Debut Awards, the British awards celebrate performers who have made their debut in the last year.

Monks is nominated for his lead role in the play Teenage Dick that was performed at the Donmar Warehour. The play by author Mike Lew is a darkly comic take on Shakespeare’s Richard III, which sees the action relocated to a high school. It was first time the play has been performed in the UK.

Monks is nominated in the category of Best Performer in Play alongside seven other performers in contention for the role. The other nominees are Saida Ahmed for Little Miss Burden, Katie Erich for Oliver Twist at Leeds Playhouse, Brooklyn Melvin also for Oliver Twist, Rachel Nwokoro for Little Baby Jesus, Jessica Rhodes for The Sugar Syndrome, Khai Shaw for Little Baby Jesus and Bobby Stallwood for Faith, Hope and Charity.

Monk is also in the running for the overall Best Debut by a performer.

One of the other nominees is pop star Robbie Williams, who is nominated for creating music for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production The Boy in The Dress, which is based on a children’s book written by Little Britain star David Walliams.

The awards will be announced at an online ceremony on 27th September.

