Danni Minogue’s back with queer anthem ‘We Could Be The One’

Dannii Minogue is back with her first new music in ages, and people are loving her new track We Could Be the One.

The tune is the theme to the new gay dating reality series I Kissed a Boy which Dannii is the host of. Her decision to front the British series meant she had to drop out of being part of the team on The Masked Singer Australia.

While the song is a total camp party anthem, it’s also for a good cause as Dannii is donating the profits to Switchboard LGBT, the United Kingdom’s advice helpline.

Originally Dannii was expected to sing the theme tune for the series but when she heard it, she couldn’t get it out of her head (oops wrong sister).

The track was written by producer Ian Masterson and songwriter Hayley Sanderson. Masterson previously worked with Danni on some of her biggest hits including I Begin to Wonder and Disremembrance.

He’s also worked with everyone from Bananarama, to Gerri Halliwell, Girls Aloud, Sheena Easton, Atomic Kitten and Pet Shop Boys. He also created the theme music to super-camp TV series Beautiful People.

Take a look at the video for the song.

Fans of Dannii Minogue will have to hold their breath for a new album though. Dannii has said she’s far too busy being a mum to her teenage son and making TV shows to have the time to record and promote an entire record.

She has however just re-released her Neon Nights album to mark its 20th anniversary. The celebration includes a massive 7 CD version that includes mountains of the remixes, b-sides and bonus tracks. There will be previously unheard mixes found in the vaults, and newly commissioned takes on the popular dance tunes.

New series I Kissed a Boy sees 10 single guys whisked away to a luxury villa in Italy, they don’t get any time to chat and get to know their fellow travelers. Producers have matched then up with a potential mate and the first time they meet they have to dive into a passionate kiss.

The series began airing on the BBC last month but there’s no Australian broadcast date yet.

