Darren Hayes speaks out against the Religious Discrimination Bill

Musician Darren Hayes shared his thoughts on the federal governments stalled Religious Discrimination Bill, taking the opportunity to speak out against the bill during his headlining appearance at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Performing in Australia for the first time in over a decade Hayes performed a mix of his solo hits and songs from his band Savage Garden, including his new single Lets Trying Being in Love.

After captivating the audience with a team of back up performers and impressive pole dancers, Hayes ran under a giant Pride flag as he began to performer Savage Garden’s mega-selling hit Affirmation. The song is made up of a series of lines all beginning with “I believe…”

“Happy Mardi Gras!” Hayes shouted out to the packed SCG crowd, “I want to thank you for loving me, even when I didn’t love my self. I want to thank you for being a place that loves you no matter who you are, how you identify.

“I believe that God does not endorse Religious Discrimination Bills.” the singer declared before launching into the song.

When it came to the line “I believe you can’t control or choose your sexuality.” the music paused for a moment, before Hayes fist pumped the air to the drum beat.

The Morrison government’s long promised Religious Discrimination Bill was shelved after several Liberal MPs crossed the floor to vote in favour of protections for LGBTIQA+ students. When it became clear that there would be further disunity in senate, the bill was parked until after the federal election.

Hayes performance was the highlight of the Mardi Gras celebrations which for a second year running were relocated from their traditional home on Oxford Street to the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Following the success of his career with Savage Garden, Hayes has released four solo albums, but decided to walk away from the music industry around a decade ago. He’s been living in the USA with his husband Richard Cullen, and during his performance he had a distinct American accent.

In 2023 he’ll be touring Australia to mark the 25th anniversary of Savage Garden’s first success. The tour will start in Perth, and then head to Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

The Perth show will be on Tuesday 31st January at RAC Arena, it will then take in Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on 4th February, the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney on 7th February, before heading down to the Newcastle Entertainment Centre the following day. Two show in Queensland will follow with Hayes playing the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Saturday 11th February and a final show at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday 12th February.

Tickets are on sale now.

