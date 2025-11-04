Darwin to celebrate ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

Darwin will make theatrical history this November as the only city in Australia to stage the full live production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the film version of the work.

From 14th to 23rd November 2025, the Charles Darwin University Theatre will explode with music, mischief and cult-classic thrills as audiences are swept into a world of outrageous fun, sci-fi spectacle and rock ’n’ roll rebellion.

A special midnight show on Saturday 22nd November will give die-hard fans the chance to experience Rocky Horror in true late-night style, just like the original midnight screenings that made the show a global phenomenon.

The all-local cast features Kamaron Arthur as the flamboyant Frank-n-Furter, Alexander Williams as the eccentric Riff Raf, Rachel Wharam as the sweet-but-curious Janet Weiss, Glen Jarvis as the straight-laced Brad Majors, and Scott Boyle as the muscle-bound creation, Rocky Horror.

At the helm is Director Paolo Fabris, a long-time CDU vocal studies lecturer and Director of the Centre for Youth and Community Music, with Assistant Director and Stage Manager Annette Gore.

Fabris said the production will deliver a full-scale, unfiltered Rocky Horror experience unlike anything Darwin has seen before.

“This isn’t a film night, it’s the real thing. Live cast, live band, and every outrageous moment you’d expect from Rocky Horror turned up to eleven,” he said.

“Beyond the fun, this is also about showcasing the CDU Theatre as a world-class performance space.

“Every ticket sold helps us invest back into the creative training and equipment that support our students and the Territory’s arts future.”

Kamaron Arthur said taking on the role of Frank-n-Furter was a dream come true.

“To bring this cult-classic to Darwin with such a bold, talented local cast is incredibly exciting,” he said.

“With classic bangers like Time Warp and Sweet Transvestite brought to life LIVE on stage, it’s an experience Darwin audiences will never forget.”

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is presented by arrangement with ORiGiN Theatrical on behalf of Concord Theatricals. Tickets on sale now via stickytickets.com.au.

Since it first opened in London in 1973 at the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs, The Rocky Horror Show has been continuously on stage somewhere in the world and has paved its way into history as one of the classics of musical theatre.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80.

In 1975 it was transformed into a film called The Rocky Horror Picture Show. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world nearly 50 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history.

OUTinPerth has previously interviewed the show’s creator Richard O’Brien and spoken to the amazing Patricia Quinn who originally played Magenta in the stage show and also in the film version.