Date announced for the start of a new term at ‘Heartbreak High’

The new season of Heartbreak High will come to Netflix on 11th April and there’s some new faces in the school yard and the staff room.

The first season of the show was a huge success, scoring and International Emmy award, and fans across Australia and around the globe. The first season of the re-booted show made its debut in August 2022.

Angus Sampson joins the teaching staff as the Head of P.E. Timothy Voss. He’s described as an uber-masculine sports teacher who is set to put an end to the bleeding hearts of Hartley High.

After years of appearing in Australian series including The Secret Life of Us, Underbelly, Stingers, and Party Tricks, and showing off his improv skills on Thank God Your Hear, Sampson’s career in recent years has gone international. He’s appeared in Nightflyers, Fargo, Our Flag Means Death and The Lincoln Lawyer, as well has homegrown series Bump.

There’ll also be some new students at Hartley High. Sam Rechner will play Rowan Callaghan, an unassuming country boy with a dry wit and a passion for classic cinema who finds himself thrown headfirst into the chaos of Hartley High and a truly epic love triangle.

While Kartanya Maynard will appear as Zoe Clarke, an opinionated celibacy advocate who, along with her gang of Puriteens, threatens to bring down the SLT class from within.

Rechner had a breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s biographical feature film The Fabelmans, and starred opposite Jane Seymour and Jacqueline McKenzie in Ruby’s Choice.

Maynard is a Trawlwoolway woman of Nipaluna (Hobart) in Lutruwita (Tasmania), and has appeared in Deadloch, The Messenger, and Gold Diggers.

Some familiar faces are also back for season 2. 2023 Logie nominees Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden and 2023 Logie winner and 2022 AACTA winner Thomas Weatherall are back onboard, as well as James Majoos, Asher Yasbincek, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman Parish, Sherry-Lee Watson, Brodie Townsend and Josh Heuston.

The world of Heartbreak High began in 1987 with a play at the Griffin Theatre Company The Heartbreak Kid which told the story of a sexual relationship between a young teacher and one of her students. Gia Carides played the teacher and Arky Michael was cast as the student.

In 1993 it was adapted into a film starring Claudia Karvan and Alex Dimitriades. The following year the TV series Heartbreak High made its debut on debut on Channel Ten, the action was moved from Melbourne to Sydney, and Dimitriades lead the cast playing a similar, but slightly differently named character.

After a few years the show moved to the ABC, running for a total of seven seasons. Salvatore Coco, Scott Major, Abi Ticker, Tony Martin, Peta Topano, Ada Nicodemou, Simon Baker, Kym Wilson, Tina Bursill and Diane Craig all served time in the cast during its long run.

