What would have happened in the third season of ‘Schmigadoon!’?

Apple TV cancelled musical theatre loving show Schmigadoon! after just two seasons, but now in an interview star Alan Cumming has shared what was planned for the unfilmed third season.

The first season of the show followed a couple who discover a forgotten village while on a hiking trip. Schmigadoon is a two where people sing all the time.

When they try to leave the town where everyone keeps bursting into song, they discover that they’re trapped there, and cannot leave until they find true love.

The show was inspired by the 1947 Broadway musical Brigadoon which sees two Americans discover a Scottish town which only appears out of the mist once every hundred years.

In the second series the couple Josh and Melissa attempt to discover the village for a second time, instead they stumble across Schmicago, a city which pays homage to the dark musicals of the 1960s and 1970s. Many of the actors from the first season played new characters in Season 2.

Speaking to Variety Cumming shared that if the third season had gone ahead it would have focused on some of the big musicals of the 1980s like Cats and Phantom of the Opera.



“It would have been a hoot,” he said. “In a way, it’s actually lovely that it didn’t run itself into the ground, but it would have been nice to do one more.”

Cumming also shared that his character for the third season would have been mashup of the Phanton of the Opera and a Jean Valjean style character.

The actor also revealed that there had been discussions about creating a spin-off show about his character Eli Gold who appeared in The Good Wife and The Good Fight.