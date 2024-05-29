‘Sex and the City’ author Candace Bushnell to tour Australia

Author Candace Bushnell is set to tour Australia for the first time with her one woman show True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY.

The international best-selling novelist – author and creator of TV’s iconic TV drama Sex and the City – will tour Australia, sharing her remarkable philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, and, of course, sex.

Following critically acclaimed tours of the US and UK, True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY will tour Australia in December 2024.

Bushnell said she was excited to be bring her show down under.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to Australia. I can’t wait to share True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City with my Aussie Sex and the City fans. They’ll hear about the real Mr. Big, my true-life Sex and the City friends and which parts of the show are real . . . or not real. Grab a cosmo and get ready for a lot of laughs.”

The tour will begin in Canberra on Thursday 5th December with a show at Llewelyn Hall, and then head to the Gold Coast the following day for a performance at the Star Theatre. Saturday 7th December will the Sydney show at the Darling Harbour Theatre.

On Tuesday 10th of December Bushnell will be at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall, and the final show will be in Perth on Saturday 14th December at the Riverside Theatre.

Candace Bushnell is the critically acclaimed, international best-selling author of ten books, including Is There Still Sex in the City, Sex and the City, Summer and the City, The Carrie Diaries, One Fifth Avenue, Lipstick Jungle, Trading Up, Killing Monica and Four Blondes.

Several of Candace Bushnell’s novels, such as Lipstick Jungle, The Carrie Diaries, One Fifth Avenue, and Trading Up have graced the prestigious New York Times Bestseller list.

Candace Bushnell’s column in the New York Ob­server was the basis for the legendary TV series Sex and the City, which became a cultural phenomenon, redefining modern relationships. In August of 2021, Sex and the City, published in 1996, celebrated its 25th anniversary. The book was the basis for the HBO hit series and two subsequent blockbuster movies.



Lipstick Jungle became a popular television series as did The Carrie Diaries.

For ticket details head to TEG Dainty.