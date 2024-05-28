Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Sky News host Danica De Giorgio says vilification laws will allow people to complain about pronouns

News

Sky News host Danica De Giogio has shared her concerns over the Albanese government’s plans to introduce a raft of new anti-vilification laws.

During a discussion with colleague James Macpherson on their Sunday night program they pointed to the introduction of hate speech laws in Scotland that generated a large number of complaints when they first came into effect.

- Advertisement -

Di Giogrio argued that Australian authorities would be overwhelmed with complaints from people about their pronouns.

“Say I misgender you and you’ve taken offence to that.” Di Giogio proposed.

“You’re going to pick up the phone and call the Hate Speech Hotline and say this person Danica Di Giogio has upset me and suddenly know I am subjected to a criminal investigation as to whether I have committed a hate speech against you.”

Macpherson responded that if Di Giorgio had misgendered him he’d “buy her some spectacles and re-enrol her in Year Nine Biology”.

The journalist’s response to the proposed legislation, that is yet to be made public, will undoubtadly have a threshold for what is classed as vilification, and the government is yet to confirm whether gender identity will even be on their list of protected attributes.

Earlier this week advocacy group Just.Equal highlighted that the effectiveness of the proposed laws cannot be determined until the legislation is released.

Latest

Culture

Romy shares new tune ‘Always Forever’

0
The song incorporates a 90's classic from Donna Lewis.
Culture

Next edition of the ‘Freeda the Frog’ series deals with same-sex parents

0
Author Nadine Haruni has won awards for her children's books.
Culture

‘Sex and the City’ author Candace Bushnell to tour Australia

0
Find out how her life inspired the hit TV show and movies.
Culture

SYLVE provides an anthem for West Pride in Gothenburg Sweden

0
Take a listen to 'Bleeding Red'.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Romy shares new tune ‘Always Forever’

0
The song incorporates a 90's classic from Donna Lewis.
Culture

Next edition of the ‘Freeda the Frog’ series deals with same-sex parents

0
Author Nadine Haruni has won awards for her children's books.
Culture

‘Sex and the City’ author Candace Bushnell to tour Australia

0
Find out how her life inspired the hit TV show and movies.
Culture

SYLVE provides an anthem for West Pride in Gothenburg Sweden

0
Take a listen to 'Bleeding Red'.
History

On This Gay Day | Musician Melissa Etheridge was born

0
Ehteridge dropped out of college to pursue her rock n roll dreams.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Romy shares new tune ‘Always Forever’

Graeme Watson -
The song incorporates a 90's classic from Donna Lewis.
Read more

Next edition of the ‘Freeda the Frog’ series deals with same-sex parents

Graeme Watson -
Author Nadine Haruni has won awards for her children's books.
Read more

‘Sex and the City’ author Candace Bushnell to tour Australia

Graeme Watson -
Find out how her life inspired the hit TV show and movies.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture