Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Romy shares new tune ‘Always Forever’

Culture

Romy has just shared her first new music since her hugely popular Mid Air solo album that came out in 2023.

The new tune has been hugely popular on her recent run of US shows and fans will be eager to download the track now it’s been made public.

- Advertisement -

New tune Always Forever incorporates elements of the 90s hit I Love You (Always and Forever) by Donna Lewis. The track was created with regular collaborator Fred again..

Welsh singer Donna Lweis scored a worldwide hit with her song in 1996. In 2016 Betty Who released a cover of the song. The previous year Lewis released a new jazz version of the song which took a very laid-back approach.

For the ‘Always Forever’ video, Romy has teamed up with lauded director and filmmaker Charlotte Wells for Wells’ first ever music video.

The pair’s creative journeys are intertwined: Wells is a devoted fan of Romy’s band, The xx, first seeing them perform live in 2014 as part of the band’s intimate residency at New York’s Park Avenue Armory. Meanwhile, Romy connected deeply with Wells’ debut feature film After Sun (2022) 

Take a look at the video.

In recent years all three members of The xx have put out solo works. Oliver Sim’s Hideous Bastard came out in 2022, while Jamie xx teamed up with Gil-Scott Heron for 2011’s We’re New Here and put out In Colour in 2015.

Latest

Culture

Next edition of the ‘Freeda the Frog’ series deals with same-sex parents

0
Author Nadine Haruni has won awards for her children's books.
Culture

‘Sex and the City’ author Candace Bushnell to tour Australia

0
Find out how her life inspired the hit TV show and movies.
News

Sky News host Danica De Giorgio says vilification laws will allow people to complain about pronouns

0
She says the government will set up a Hate Speech Hotline.
Culture

SYLVE provides an anthem for West Pride in Gothenburg Sweden

0
Take a listen to 'Bleeding Red'.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Next edition of the ‘Freeda the Frog’ series deals with same-sex parents

0
Author Nadine Haruni has won awards for her children's books.
Culture

‘Sex and the City’ author Candace Bushnell to tour Australia

0
Find out how her life inspired the hit TV show and movies.
News

Sky News host Danica De Giorgio says vilification laws will allow people to complain about pronouns

0
She says the government will set up a Hate Speech Hotline.
Culture

SYLVE provides an anthem for West Pride in Gothenburg Sweden

0
Take a listen to 'Bleeding Red'.
History

On This Gay Day | Musician Melissa Etheridge was born

0
Ehteridge dropped out of college to pursue her rock n roll dreams.

Next edition of the ‘Freeda the Frog’ series deals with same-sex parents

Graeme Watson -
Author Nadine Haruni has won awards for her children's books.
Read more

‘Sex and the City’ author Candace Bushnell to tour Australia

Graeme Watson -
Find out how her life inspired the hit TV show and movies.
Read more

Sky News host Danica De Giorgio says vilification laws will allow people to complain about pronouns

Graeme Watson -
She says the government will set up a Hate Speech Hotline.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture