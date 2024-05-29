Romy shares new tune ‘Always Forever’

Romy has just shared her first new music since her hugely popular Mid Air solo album that came out in 2023.

The new tune has been hugely popular on her recent run of US shows and fans will be eager to download the track now it’s been made public.

New tune Always Forever incorporates elements of the 90s hit I Love You (Always and Forever) by Donna Lewis. The track was created with regular collaborator Fred again..

Welsh singer Donna Lweis scored a worldwide hit with her song in 1996. In 2016 Betty Who released a cover of the song. The previous year Lewis released a new jazz version of the song which took a very laid-back approach.

For the ‘Always Forever’ video, Romy has teamed up with lauded director and filmmaker Charlotte Wells for Wells’ first ever music video.

The pair’s creative journeys are intertwined: Wells is a devoted fan of Romy’s band, The xx, first seeing them perform live in 2014 as part of the band’s intimate residency at New York’s Park Avenue Armory. Meanwhile, Romy connected deeply with Wells’ debut feature film After Sun (2022)

Take a look at the video.

In recent years all three members of The xx have put out solo works. Oliver Sim’s Hideous Bastard came out in 2022, while Jamie xx teamed up with Gil-Scott Heron for 2011’s We’re New Here and put out In Colour in 2015.