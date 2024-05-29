Next edition of the ‘Freeda the Frog’ series deals with same-sex parents

In her Freeda the Frog children’s book series, author Nadine Haruni makes coping with various life challenges easier for little ones with the help of a momma frog, Freeda, and her three little tadpoles, Frannie, Frank, and Jack.

The first four books deal with common issues: divorce; a parent’s remarriage and becoming part of a blended family; moving to a new city or town and starting a new school; and the loss of a pet or loved one.

In her fifth book in the series, Freeda the Frog and the Two Mommas Next Door (Mascot

Books), Nadine Haruni helps kids understand that families come in all shapes, colors, and sizes.

The tadpoles are surprised and filled with questions when they first meet their new neighbors,

Jessica and her parents, Morgan and Irene. Why does Jessica have two mommas? Does not having

a mommy and daddy like most kids make her feel weird?

But their momma, Freeda, encourages Frannie, Frank, and Jack to get to know Jessica’s two

mommas. Before long, the tadpoles discover that Morgan and Irene are a lot like other mommas they

know.

Through spending time with Jessica and her mommas, the tadpoles realize that families can

have two mommas or two daddies—because what really makes a family is love.

Author Nadine Haruni says the books are designed to be for all families.

“The common thread of all the books is to not only be helpful to kids and families who can relate to these specific situations, but to help all kids recognize that no two families look the same, and encourage an environment of awareness, empathy, and inclusivity.” Haruni said.

Future topics for Freeda and her tadpoles to explore include adoption, special needs kids, a

new baby sibling, and a parent returning to work. Each book reinforces Nadine Haruni’s mission of

“helping families of all species, one tadpole at a time.”

Along with writing and parenting, Nadine is a practicing attorney and a certified yoga instructor. She lives in Bergen County, New Jersey, with her family.