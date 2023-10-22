David Goncalves successful in bid to join the City of Perth council

David Goncalves, the co-chair of the City of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ Advisory Board and former President of Rainbow Labor, has been successful in his bid to be elected to the City of Perth Council.

Goncalves is one of four councilors elected at Saturday’s local government election alongside Raj Doshi, Bruce Reynolds and Catherine Lezer – who was re-elected for a second term.

The new councilor is no stranger in the chambers, in 2020 he was selected to lead the council’s newly formed LGBTIQA+ advisory body and he’s pushed for more funding for organisations, and clear commitments to inclusion on the basis of gender and sexuality.

“I am truly humbled by the vote of confidence our community has shown by electing me as an openly queer person to Perth City Council” Goncalves said at the news his campaign had been successful.

“It shows that residents want a city of inclusion, a city of engagement and a city of integrity.

“I look forward to working with the other elected members to make Perth the city that it deserves to be.

“As an openly queer representative my commitment is to ensure all voices are heard in order to deliver the kind of city of inclusion we all can be proud of.” they shared.

Goncalves was one of four candidates aligned with former Deputy Mayor Sandy Anghie, who was hoping to unseat current Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas. Last night Zempilas was declared the winner of the poll as he saw significant support from residents and rate payers.

Anghie did not run for a council position, and none of the other three candidates she was backing were successful. Anghie had teamed up with Jason Bo, Bronte Macmillan, Dave Lee and Goncalves for a combined campaign.

OIP Staff, OUTinPerth has reached out to David Goncalves for comment.

