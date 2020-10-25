Dr David van Gend fails in his bid to get into federal parliament

Anti-marriage equality campaigner David van Gend has failed in his bid to head federal parliament after LNP members in the Queensland seat of Groom chose Mining Engineer Garth Hamilton to be their candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Dr van Gend and local councilor Rebecca Vonhoff had been the favourites to win pre-selection for the seat which became vacant due to the unexpected resignation of sitting member John McVeigh in September.

Seven candidates stood for pre-selection with van Gend getting the endorsement of high profile politicians including Senators Matt Canavan and Eric Abetz, as well as conservative media pundits Rowan Dean and Miranda Devine.

It had been suggested that selecting van Gend to be the candidate for the federal division could have a knock-on effect to the Queensland state election. Political commentator suggested that if van Gend had been successful LNP state leader Deb Feckington would have spent the last week of the campaign explaining her parties values.

Speaking to the ABC Hamilton described himself as a family man who “loves to build things”. The Toowoomba businessman was formerly a Campaign Manager for Member for Toowoomba North Trevor Watts and recently has been a writer at The Spectator magazine.

The by-election is set for 28th November.

