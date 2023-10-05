Dean Misdale celebrates success with new single topping the iTunes chart

Entertainer Dean Misdale is celebrating as their latest single has risen to the top of the iTunes chart on the first day of its release.

Appropriately the stars new offering is a cover of the Kool and the Kang party classic Celebration. As fans rushed to get the single on Wednesday it rose to the top of the iTunes downloads selling higher than the latest tunes from Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus.

The track is described as “an electrifying performance – the record is a fresh take on a timeless favourite. Showcasing Dean’s exceptional vocal talent and adding a new dimension to the iconic track, the song’s success affirms Dean’s position among this year’s top rising Australian artists.”

Dean Misdale has a knack for going viral around the globe. After singing on stage for Adele at her Perth Concert they captured the hearts and attention of music enthusiasts and fans worldwide.

As well as brushing shoulders with Adele, Dean is an award-winning performer taking home the Best Cabaret & Variety Show award at Fringe World 2022 with their hit show “Life’s A Drag”. Their recent starring roles in Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical and We Will Rock The Musical has cemented them as a force to be reckoned in the Perth entertainment scene.

In response to this amazing achievement, Dean expressed their gratitude: “This really has been made possible by my ever-supportive fan base who have showed up and done the unthinkable – they went old school and purchased music instead of streaming it. For that I am grateful beyond words.”

The party tune was first released by Kool and the Gang at the end of the disco era in 1980. Australian band Dragon also had a hit with the song in 1987 when they released a rockier version to align with Australia’s Bicentennial celebrations, and queer favourite Kylie Minogue included a version of the song on her 1992 Greatest Hits collection.

In 2021 the song was included in the US Library of Congress recognised as a work of culturally, historically or aesthetically significance.

Celebration is available to purchase on iTunes and is available to stream on all popular streaming platforms.

