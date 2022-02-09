Debate on Religious Discrimination extends into the night

Debate on the Religious Discrimination Bill is extending late into the night as politicians agree to continue thrashing out the long promised and controversial legislation.

Discussion on the bill has dominated the last two days in the House with Labor announcing they will support the legislation if the government makes crucial changes.

This morning the Labor caucus voted to ask for a series of major amendments to the legislation.

They are demanding a change to the Sex Discrimination Act to provide protections to stop students being expelled from faith-based schools, the protections will be for both issues of sexuality and gender identity. Labor has also vowed to bring in more protections for teachers working in faith-based schools in the future.

The opposition are also calling for the bill’s Statement of Belief clauses to be scaled back dramatically, and the addition of clauses banning vilification on the basis of religious belief.

Speaking in the House Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the Prime Minister had given a vow to protect students on the basis of sexuality and gender identity, and if their amendments were not accepted in the House, they would insist on them in the Senate.

Throughout the evening Labor members have one by one spoken about the needs for the amendments, criticising the Prime Minister for taking three years to present a final version of the bill, chastising his government for failing to consult widely, and noting the ongoing damage to the LGBTIQA+ communities.

As the clock ticked closer midnight, Fiona Phillips, the ALP member for Gilmore rose to speak on the bill, saying she felt sick to the stomach about the bill and the feedback she had received from constituents, describing the bill as a flawed piece of legislation that did not meet the standards expected by the Australian people.

Labor MPs accused the Prime Minister of being more interested in politics and creating a wedge issue for the upcoming election, declaring that they would put forward the amendments to make the legislation workable.

With members still lining up to speak on the bill, and to vote on the amendments and the bill still to be undertaken, MPs will burning the midnight oil.

