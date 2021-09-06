Debra Winger shares why she quit ‘A League of Their Own’



Actress Debra Winger has shared why she quit the 1992 film A League of Their Own before the cameras started rolling.

Winger was a box office star in the 1980’s picking up award nominations for films like An Officer and a Gentleman and Terms of Endearment. As the 90’s got underway she signed on to play the lead role of Dottie Hinson in the baseball drama A League of Their Own.

She quit the film before the cameras started rolling and was replaced by Geena Davis. Now thirty years later she’s confirmed the rumours about why she walked. She didn’t want to work with Madonna.

In an interview with The Telegraph Winger, who is now 66, said she didn’t consider Madonna to be a serious actress, and said she felt Director Penny Marshall was making “an Elvis film”. Winger walked, but still got to collect her paycheck due a clause in her contract.

In the new interview Winger said she thought the final film was entertaining but failed to really honour the women who stepped up to play baseball during the war years – when many men’s teams disbanded. Winger went on to say she thinks Davis “did OK” in the role she was supposed to play, adding, “I certainly don’t begrudge any of them.”

Winger also said Madonna’s acting career “has spoken for itself”.

The Material Girl has certainly had a hit and miss film career. She had box office success earlier in her career with Desperately Seeking Susan, but when she teamed up with then-husband Sean Penn for 1986’s Shanghai Surprise she delivered a major box office bomb.

Madonna’s other films prior to a League of Their Own include Who’s That Girl, Dick Tracy, Bloodhounds of Broadway and a small part in Woody Allen’s Shadows and Fog. Later she made Dangerous Game, Body of Evidence, The Next Best Thing and Swept Away – none of which got audiences excited.

The one film that Madonna did find success in was Evita, her lead role in the 1996 musical earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

OIP Staff

