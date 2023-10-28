‘Dirty Birds’ explores finding yourself in a perfect world



Dirty Birds is a brand new original play written by and starring WA’s own Hayley McElhinney & Mandy McElhinney.

The McElhinney sisters share the stage for the very first time, taking on starring roles in their debut play.

Dirty Birds blurs the line between truth and fiction, journeying through the past, present, real and absurd. The show promises a comedy that’s equal parts funny and heartwarming, telling a story of people trying to work out who they are in a world obsessed with perfection.

Forced to leave their humble abode, they are faced with an ultimatum from nature. But there’s a problem – they can’t seem to get it together to do what needs to be done. What ensues is an elaborate search through memories, familiar rituals and endless cups of tea, to find something that will shake them from their predicament before it’s too late.

Mandy McElhinney’s previous work includes Wakefield and The Glass Menagerie, while Hayley McElhinney has worked on Mystery Road: Origins and Oil). Dirty Birds is the culmination of twenty years of sibling dreaming and introspection.

Deeply rooted in the sisters’ own Irish heritage, this remarkable production delves into the human struggle to survive in a society that’s constantly changing the goal posts on how to live.

Black Swan State Theatre Company present Dirty Birds from Saturday 18 November to Sunday 10 December in the Heath Ledger Theatre.

Image: Frances Andrijich

