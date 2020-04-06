Disco performer Patrick Gibson dies aged 64 due to COVID-19

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Patrick Francfort, who performed as Patrick Gibson, the guitar player and singer in disco group Gibson Brothers has died of complications related to COVID-19 infection. The musician was 64 years old.

The Gibson Brothers hailed from Martinique and had a string of disco hits in the late 70’s and early 80’s. Patrick appeared in the band alongside his older brothers, keyboardist Alex and percussionist Chris.

The band first found success in 1978 with their song Cuba, but their biggest hit was the uplifting Que Sera Mi Vida. The band are also remembered for their very colourful costumes.

Older brother Chris told Frnech newspaper Le Figaro that Patrick had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago. He was surrounded by his five children when he passed away.

“Patrick fought for twelve days” Chris shared, “He was first admitted to a clinic and then, when his condition worsened eight days ago, he was transferred to Lariboisière hospital. Saturday afternoon we hoped it would come out but everything changed very quickly. And it flew away in the evening.

“His five children were with him. The hospital staff was absolutely wonderful and we want to thank everyone. People like them are priceless, because they risk their lives every day.”

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.