Dive into surf life saving with Rainbow Beaches open day

Community

Ever been curious about getting into surf life saving? It’s time to make a splash with this special LGBTIQA+ event this weekend.

To celebrate Lifesavers with Pride‘s Rainbow Beaches month, the City of Perth Surf Life Saving Club at City Beach is hosting a fabulous open day this Sunday, 16 February.

There’s plenty of fun in the sun to be had, with beach and water activities including swimming, beach sprints, demonstration rescues and more.

The patrol team will also be around to meet participants while on a Pride-themed patrol.

Later, head into the Surf Club and soak in the afterparty at the bar or in the courtyard, overlooking the Indian Ocean.

Don’t forget to bring bathers and a towel if you want to make the most of the day, and there will be a sausage sizzle for anyone after a snag.

Rainbow Beaches open day is happening from 11am at the City of Perth Life Saving Club, City Beach. You can RSVP at Trybooking.com

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

