Final call for young people to help shape consent and sex education in Australia

With two weeks remaining, the Australian Human Rights Commission is encouraging young people aged 14-18 to take part in On Your Terms, a national survey on consent and sex education.

National Children’s Commissioner Deb Tsorbaris said the survey has already attracted strong participation from young people across Australia, with responses showing depth and honesty.

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“We are very impressed with the responses so far. Young people are taking this seriously and sharing thoughtful insights about their consent education. They are engaging meaningfully with topics that can be difficult to discuss,” Commissioner Tsorbaris said.

The survey provides young people with a safe, anonymous way to share their experiences. The findings will help guide the development of relevant, practical and realistic consent and sex education.

“Many young people understand consent in theory, but applying it in real-life situations can be challenging. Hearing directly from them will help improve education so it is less awkward and far more useful,” Commissioner Tsorbaris said.

The project contributes to broader government efforts to promote respectful relationships, build child-safe communities and prevent gender-based violence.

While participation has been encouraging, the Commission is calling for a final push to ensure the survey reflects the diverse experiences of young people across Australia.

“Every response helps build a stronger, more complete picture. We can and must do better to support young people’s understanding of consent and respectful relationships,” Commissioner Tsorbaris said.

On Your Terms is open to young people aged 14-18 and takes around 10-15 minutes to complete online. The survey findings will be reported to the Australian Government later this year.

“This is a unique opportunity to listen to young people and shape education that meets their needs. If we want to reduce gender-based violence, we need education that supports every young person to live a safe, respectful and fulfilling life,” Commissioner Tsorbaris said.

The On Your Terms survey will run until 30 June 2026. For more information visit the survey webpage.

Source: Media Release.