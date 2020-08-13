Dive into synchronised swimming with an LGBTIQ+ group this Sunday

Ever wanted to give synchronised swimming a go? Then get down to Claremont Aquatic Centre this Sunday and dive on in.

Hosted in association with West Coast Splash Synchronised Swimming Club and Synchro WA, the team are hosting a ‘Come and Try Day’ for the LGBTIQ+ community this weekend.

The event is open to all experience levels, and is all about having some fun and learning new skills in a safe and friendly environment.

Interested parties just need to bring bathers and a towel, goggled, a water bottle and a nose clip if you have one on hand. There is no extra cost to the event, just standard entry fee to the venue.

LGBTI Synchronised Swimming Come and Try will be held this Sunday 16th August at Claremont Aquatic Centre. For more information, head to Facebook.

