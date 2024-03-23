Doctor Who fans are excited for Ncuti Gatwa’s first season

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

The trailer for the new season of Doctor Who has arrived, and fans of the long running sci-fi series are bubbling with excitement.

Ncuti Gatwa took over the lead role in the series during the shows 60th anniversary special last year, and then fans at Christmas got their first adventure featuring him and new companion Ruby Sunday played by Millie Gibson.

Gatwa is best known for his role as the fabulously queer Eric on Sex Education.

The upcoming season will be the 14th in the current iteration of the show which first began screening back in 1963. The shows longevity attributed to a clever plot device where the central character of The Doctor can morph into a new body and personality.

Over the decades many different actors have played the role, including the additional of doctor being able to change genders which saw Jo Martin and Jodie Whittaker step into the part in recent years.

The new series will be dramatically different though thanks to the BBC outsourcing the show to Bad Wolf, an independent production company, and new funding and distribution deal with Disney. The move means the show is no longer on the ABC and fans will need to get themselves a Disney+ subscription.

The bigger budgets however means more ambitious stories and the days of set walls wombling when actors bump into them are in the past.

The new series will release two episodes on May 10th and then new episodes each week released Saturday at Midnight GMT.

That means viewers in Perth will be able to see them from 7am each Saturday morning, and east coast viewers will be able to access them from 9am.

While fans still have a few weeks to wait for the show to arrive, in the meantime a lot of frame-by-frame analysis will be done on the trailer.

So many questions.

Is David Tenant taking the form of Holly from Red Dwarf?

How do you get out of accidently becoming a descendent of a caterpillar?

Does Jinkx get to sing?

Is it the Sith?

Oh look! Yasmin Finey from Heartstopper is back as Rose.

Is the Doctor wondering if Bonnie Langford’s Mel actually has a license?

So many questions.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.