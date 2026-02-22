Documentary ‘This Is Ballroom’ is on SBS

In Rio de Janeiro City and its outskirts, LGBTQ+ youth of colour recreate Ballroom culture on their own terms.
This documentary is a portrait of the dramas, the voguing performances, and the art of shade. 50 years after Ballroom culture arrived in New York, Rio is burning!
Directed by queer Brazilian artists Juru and Vitã, This Is Ballroom stages a real-life ball in a warehouse in the city and introduces us to an intriguing cast of characters.
The film stages a real-life ball in a warehouse in the city. Riotously soundtracked, the film only pauses for breath to illuminate the lives of its trans-led cast; away from the dancefloor, these interviews reveal simmering racial and gender tensions.
