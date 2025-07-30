Dolly Parton’s musical comedy ‘Here You Come Again’ is coming to Perth

A joyous new musical comedy featuring the hits of the legendary Dolly Parton is coming to Perth audiences this August.

The show tells the story of a superfan of the country icon, who creates a fantasy version of Parton to help him navigate the challenges of life.

The spiritual guide in the form of Dolly Parton provides sage advice with her signature wit, humour and charm, helping the protagonist pull himself up by his bootstraps.

The musical features all of your favourite Dolly hits including Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again, and many more

Off the back of sold out seasons across the USA and UK, Here You Come Again is singing across Australia with co-creator Tricia Paoluccio as Dolly, with Dash Kruck as the main character.

Here You Come Again is co-created and written by two-time Emmy Award-winning Bruce Vilanch, Gabriel Barre and star Paoluccio, adapted for Australia by Fiona Harris and Mike McLeish.

Here You Come Again will be at the Regal Theatre from 22 – 31 August. For more, head to hereyoucomeagain.com.au