Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Dolly Parton’s musical comedy ‘Here You Come Again’ is coming to Perth

Culture

A joyous new musical comedy featuring the hits of the legendary Dolly Parton is coming to Perth audiences this August.

The show tells the story of a superfan of the country icon, who creates a fantasy version of Parton to help him navigate the challenges of life.

- Advertisement -

The spiritual guide in the form of Dolly Parton provides sage advice with her signature wit, humour and charm, helping the protagonist pull himself up by his bootstraps.

The musical features all of your favourite Dolly hits including Jolene9 to 5Islands in the StreamI Will Always Love YouHere You Come Again, and many more

Off the back of sold out seasons across the USA and UK, Here You Come Again is singing across Australia with co-creator Tricia Paoluccio as Dolly, with Dash Kruck as the main character.

Here You Come Again is co-created and written by two-time Emmy Award-winning Bruce Vilanch, Gabriel Barre and star Paoluccio, adapted for Australia by Fiona Harris and Mike McLeish.

Here You Come Again will be at the Regal Theatre from 22 – 31 August. For more, head to hereyoucomeagain.com.au

Latest

Culture

WA documentary ‘POINTE’ tells powerful story of healing through dance

0
A new documentary from Dawn Jackson tells the captivating, shocking story of acclaimed WA dancer Floeur Alder.
Community

Long-acting injectable PrEP available through Compassionate Access Program

0
This long-acting injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis - Apretude - offers an alternative to daily oral pills.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1981 a newspaper revealed Martina Navratilova was a lesbian

0
Navratilova won 59 Grand Slam titles across the singles and doubles categories in a career that spanned the 1970s and 1980s.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Stillwater’ is an edgy thriller from debut crime author Tanya Scott

0
After years away, disability support worker Luke Harris is back in his hometown of Melbourne and is determined to build a quiet life, starting with a steady job.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

WA documentary ‘POINTE’ tells powerful story of healing through dance

0
A new documentary from Dawn Jackson tells the captivating, shocking story of acclaimed WA dancer Floeur Alder.
Community

Long-acting injectable PrEP available through Compassionate Access Program

0
This long-acting injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis - Apretude - offers an alternative to daily oral pills.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1981 a newspaper revealed Martina Navratilova was a lesbian

0
Navratilova won 59 Grand Slam titles across the singles and doubles categories in a career that spanned the 1970s and 1980s.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Stillwater’ is an edgy thriller from debut crime author Tanya Scott

0
After years away, disability support worker Luke Harris is back in his hometown of Melbourne and is determined to build a quiet life, starting with a steady job.
Culture

Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition returns for 2025

0
One of the world's biggest songwriting competitions is back for its 12th outing.

WA documentary ‘POINTE’ tells powerful story of healing through dance

Leigh Andrew Hill -
A new documentary from Dawn Jackson tells the captivating, shocking story of acclaimed WA dancer Floeur Alder.
Read more

Long-acting injectable PrEP available through Compassionate Access Program

OUTinPerth -
This long-acting injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis - Apretude - offers an alternative to daily oral pills.
Read more

On This Gay Day | In 1981 a newspaper revealed Martina Navratilova was a lesbian

OUTinPerth -
Navratilova won 59 Grand Slam titles across the singles and doubles categories in a career that spanned the 1970s and 1980s.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture