11 queens to face off in ‘Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale’

The international Drag Race franchise continues to grow, with an all new spin-off series coming this July.

Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale brings together Latina queens from around the world for a chance at a title and grand prize.

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The format is the second of its kind, following Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale last year.

Latina Royale will be hosted by Drag Race Mexico co-hosts Lolita Banana, from Drag Race France, and Taiga Brava, winner of season two of Queen of the Universe.

Returning to compete will be Elektra Vandergeld, Eva Blunt, Horacio Potasio, Matraka and Regina Voce representing Mexico, Desiree Beck from Drag Race Brazil, Mariana Stars from Drag Race Espana, Miss Abby OMG from Drag Race Holland, Alexis Mateo and Xunami Muse from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Barbie Q – from Drag Race Germany (no, not our Perth queen!).

Check out the trailer and meet the competitors below. Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale premieres 30 July.