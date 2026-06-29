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11 queens to face off in ‘Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale’

Culture

The international Drag Race franchise continues to grow, with an all new spin-off series coming this July.

Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale brings together Latina queens from around the world for a chance at a title and grand prize.

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The format is the second of its kind, following Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale last year.

Latina Royale will be hosted by Drag Race Mexico co-hosts Lolita Banana, from Drag Race France, and Taiga Brava, winner of season two of Queen of the Universe.

Returning to compete will be Elektra Vandergeld, Eva Blunt, Horacio Potasio, Matraka and Regina Voce representing Mexico, Desiree Beck from Drag Race Brazil, Mariana Stars from Drag Race Espana, Miss Abby OMG from Drag Race Holland, Alexis Mateo and Xunami Muse from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Barbie Q – from Drag Race Germany (no, not our Perth queen!).

Check out the trailer and meet the competitors below. Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale premieres 30 July.

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‘The Almighty Sometimes’ explores mental health via engagaing performances

Graeme Watson -
A powerful and nuanced production of The Almighty Sometimes explores mental health, family, and identity through strong performances.
Read more

Protests and counter-protests over transgender inclusion set for Perth this weekend

OUTinPerth -
Rallies in Perth and other cities follow a Federal Court ruling on the Sex Discrimination Act, with opposing groups planning simultaneous protests on 4 July.
Read more

Governor General brushes off calls for her to abandon Equality Australia

OUTinPerth -
Governor-General Sam Mostyn rejects calls to step down as Equality Australia patron amid criticism from Family First over perceived political alignment.
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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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