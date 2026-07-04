Türkiye bans gay cruise with Patti LuPone from docking citing moral standards

A gay cruise featuring an appearance from Broadway legend Patti LuPone has been blocked from docking in Türkiye, with local authorities citing “moral standards” as the reason for the rejection.

The 10-day Athens to Venice cruise, organised by Atlantis Events, was scheduled to depart Greece on Sunday and stop in Kuşadası, Türkiye, on Tuesday before continuing to Istanbul. Instead, the Virgin Voyages ship Scarlet Lady will now stop in Cairo, Egypt, and Crete, Greece, Atlantis said.

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Patti LuPone attends The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, 17th April 2019 (Shutterstock / Fed Duval).

The vessel is expected to carry 1,900 guests, but Turkish authorities said the ship would not be permitted to visit because it has become “known for behaviours incompatible with the fabric of our society and our moral values”.

Homosexuality is not illegal in Türkiye. However, in recent years the government has banned Pride marches, and local LGBTIQA+ communities have faced growing discrimination, while efforts for greater legal protections have stalled.

“It is pretty stunning, to be honest. The reasoning behind it is that it is a gay group,” Atlantis CEO Rich Campbell told CNN.

Broadway star Patti LuPone, who is set to entertain passengers, also shared her dismay, saying she was shocked and furious at the decision.