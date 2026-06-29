Original cast returns in full trailer for ‘Practical Magic 2’

Almost 30 years after the original film, the Owens sisters return with more Practical Magic.

The cult 1998 favourite starred Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as Gillian and Sally Owens, stricken by a magical family curse that dooms any man who falls in love with this bewitched bloodline.

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Kidman and Bullock return, alongside their aunts Frances and Jet (Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest) to confront the curse that looms over their family once and for all.

The original cast will be joined by Joey King and Maisie Williams as Sally’s two daughters, with Lee Pace, Solly McLeod and Xolo Maridueña.

Check out the full trailer below. Practical Magic 2 is in cinemas this September.