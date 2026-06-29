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Original cast returns in full trailer for ‘Practical Magic 2’

Culture

Almost 30 years after the original film, the Owens sisters return with more Practical Magic.

The cult 1998 favourite starred Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as Gillian and Sally Owens, stricken by a magical family curse that dooms any man who falls in love with this bewitched bloodline.

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Kidman and Bullock return, alongside their aunts Frances and Jet (Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest) to confront the curse that looms over their family once and for all.

The original cast will be joined by Joey King and Maisie Williams as Sally’s two daughters, with Lee Pace, Solly McLeod and Xolo Maridueña.

Check out the full trailer below. Practical Magic 2 is in cinemas this September.

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‘The Almighty Sometimes’ explores mental health via engagaing performances

Graeme Watson -
A powerful and nuanced production of The Almighty Sometimes explores mental health, family, and identity through strong performances.
Read more

Protests and counter-protests over transgender inclusion set for Perth this weekend

OUTinPerth -
Rallies in Perth and other cities follow a Federal Court ruling on the Sex Discrimination Act, with opposing groups planning simultaneous protests on 4 July.
Read more

Governor General brushes off calls for her to abandon Equality Australia

OUTinPerth -
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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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