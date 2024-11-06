Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Donald Trump predicted to win the US election

News

Donald Trump is predicted to be the winner of the US election.

Fox News has called the election for the Republican team, and most US broadcasters have declared Trump as the winner of the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Associated Press has not announced a winner, but as votes were tallied early into the morning in the USA pathways for current Vice-President to ascend to the presidency were rapidly narrowed.

To win the election a candidate must secure 270 or more of the electoral college votes across the 50 states of the USA. Currently Trump has secured 248 votes while Harris lags on 214.

Kamala Harris has announced she will not address supporters while Trump is expected to speak to supporters and the media shortly.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

