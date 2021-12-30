‘Double Entendre’ brings double trouble to Fringe World 2022

A show that aims to deliver a double dose that’s twice the treat is making its world premiere at Fringe World 2022.

Double Entendre is a glamorous spectacle that explores the fabulous world of duets. From the classic to the contemporary, the fancy to the funny, leaving you 200% entertained.

Starring a diverse cast of drag duos, cabaret odd couples, circus combinations, and burlesque doubledips, Double Entendre will prove that good things come in pairs. The host of this brand-new show introducing these memorable mashups is the incomparable Dee Dee Luscious – so full of personality she was named twice!

“Double Entendre is a brand-new show that I’m excited to bring to FRINGE WORLD for the first time” said producer/performer Whisky A’more.

“Often in cabaret acts are performed solo, but I love the joy and energy when you see a double act hit the stage and felt a show that was entirely about that would be incredible – a tribute to talented twosomes!”

“Bringing you brand new acts from performance duos you have never seen before as well as presenting some crowd favourites, Double Entendre is the perfect adults-only show for a besties night out or date!” Whisky continued.

“And even if you come alone, our host Dee Dee Luscious will definitely make you feel welcome!”

Double Entendre is running from Jan 25 – 30 at The Gold Digger. For tickets and more info head to fringeworld.com.au

Image: Whiskey A’more by Wild Kat Photography

