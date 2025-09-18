Search
Dozens of charges against Alan Jones withdrawn as he faces court

News

Broadcaster Alan Jones has faced a Sydney Court where he is facing multiple charges on indecent assault.

Earlier this week prosecutors added additional charges against Jones bringing the total number of charges he was facing to 44, but today the number was reduced down to 25 cases.

Jones now faces 25 charges of indecent assault and two of sexually touching in relation to nine alleged victims.

Jones, through his lawyers, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The case is expected to be heard in the local court in 2026.

Broadcaster Alan Jones.

The alleged offences span over two decades when Jones was the king of Sydney talkback radio.

The now 84-year-old broadcaster ruled Sydney’s airwaves for four decades before moving to a role at Sky News and later online broadcaster ADT.

Allegations about Jones being involved in decades of alleged inappropriate behaviour were first reported in the Nine newspapers. In December 2023 Jones denied there were any truth to the multiple allegations.

Lawyers representing the broadcaster have previously said allegations outlined in The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald were not true and defamatory.

