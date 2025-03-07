Dr Brian Walker reflects on the last four years of the WA Parliament

Dr Brian Walker, the leader of the Legalise Cannabis Party, entered parliament at the last election. It’s predicted that he’ll be returned at Saturday’s election, and potentially with some additional colleagues to sit alongside him in the Legislative Council.

Speaking to OUTinPerth he reflects on what he’s learned during his four years in parliament, and what his party hope to achieve if voters show them the support they need to continue.

While he’s been an voice in support of the transgender community in many parliamentary debates, there have been moments when his comments have surprised people.

He believes that politicians should not be making decisions about transgender healthcare, saying it should be the realm of doctors. He notes he’s the only medical doctor in the Legislative Council, and the last MP who was a GP joined the parliament in 1971.

He also argues that a wide range of perspectives need to be considered for serious debate and discussion, which led to him delivering two speeches last year when parliament debated changes to gender recognition laws, one which found more favour with the LGBTIQA+ communities than the other.

Sitting down with Dr Brian Walker in West Perth office you discover a man who is well read, he often quotes significant authors, and its clear his experience of joining the parliament has led him to question and consider what his role is as a member of a minor party in a system that gravitates towards a duopoly.

Much of the political discussion as Western Australians head to the polls has been around whether the Liberal party can make a significant recovery from the landslide victories Labor gained in 2017 and 2021.

Currently holding only three seats in the lower house, it would be largely impossible for the party not to improve its position.

For the last four years Labor has had a majority in both houses, but many predict they will lose their upper house majority when the votes are tallied after Saturday’s election. Some have argued that Labor has squandered many opportunities over the last four years and failed to take advantage of their super-majority.

When parliament next sits, the lines will be redrawn, and its predicted that a Legislative Council with a greater diversity of representatives will give whichever party holds power a much tougher task in negotiating the passage of legislation.

Asked what he’s learned since he first arrived in parliament Dr Walker says the journey has been quite significant, and he’s surprised to find he actually likes most of the people sitting in the parliament.

“I actually like most of the politicians I’ve met. I’ve changed my opinion, they’re actually good hearted people.” he shares, “But they belong to a system that doesn’t actually serve the people.

“I always thought of parliament as the ultimate place, where laws were made and people knew what they were doing, but that’s nonsense. They’re not serving the people at all, I think they’re led by something beyond our view. There are unelected powers behind that. I think we’re enslaved to a system and parliament tends to give it legitimacy.”

Western Australian’s support for Labor at the 2021 election is an unusual situation, one that has not been repeated in other jurisdictions. Over several elections at in others states and at a federal level major parties have seen their support dropping and minor parties and independents have been a growing force.

“I think we’re at a tipping point.” Dr Walker says of the changing landscape. “People are disengaged, they’re disenchanted and disempowered. I think there is a disconnect to the political realm – but I think many politicians like that because then they can do what they want without anyone holding them to account.”

Dr Walker says too often MPs are saying words that make it sound like they are doing something to tackle the cost of living, or the rising inequality in society, but there’s little action behind the rhetoric.

“I think people are cottoning on and realising they’re being led up the garden path and saying ‘we must have a change’.

While Labor’s dominance has been described as a ‘supermajority” Dr Walker offers “autocratic dictatorship” as an alternative descriptor. Despite the massive numbers, he says minor parties such as his have played an important role over the last four years.

“I discovered you can do a lot just with gentle communication, being with people, and having a voice there. I’ve discovered we’re certainly able to make a mark.” he said.

“We’ve not got democracy though.” Dr Walker said, noting that only one bill had been sent to a committee for review. “For four years we’ve haven’t had adequate discussion, the effect of that super-majority means we’ve lost democracy, we’ve lost truth.

While the name of his party suggests a single focus, and after four years in parliament the obvious question is – are we any closer to legalising cannabis?

“Technically -no.” Dr Walker said with a smile. “240 questions later they’ve been consistent in saying we haven’t got the lease bit of interest in legalising cannabis.”

The MP says the responses he gets from individual parliamentarians though is very different, and he believes a lot of progress is being made behind the scenes.

“We have shifted the dial” he proclaims. “Everyone know that the THC driving laws are a lie enshrined in law, it’s just improper to keep it there.”

Western Australia has rarely been at the forefront of major legislative change, the state’s regularity of watching other states bring in change and then creating a mellow Western Australian version of laws has been long documented and dubbed in political circles as WA standing for “Wait Awhile”

Asked if legislative change on cannabis laws will need to wait for another state to take the lead Dr Walker is circumspect.

“Damn, that’s a good question.” he said. “I think Western Australians deserve an innovative forward-thinking government leading us into a better future.

“That’s something that needs to be fixed, we don’t deserve to be held back. It’s just not right, we deserve better.”

He cites a range of examples from worker’s safety, to social justice, the justice system and an ever-growing bureaucracy as areas in need of urgent reform. He’s also a huge advocate for mental health and improved health services, while cost-of-living and housing challenges are a constant issue needing to be addressed.

He also cites a lack of skills in communication as something that hampers society.

‘We ought to be seeking understanding.” he says, rather than shouting opposing views points at each other. It’s something he sees as being an important role of the cross-bench in the political process.

The Western Australian election will be held on Saturday.