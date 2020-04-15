Drag queen falls asleep on Facebook Live for three hours; Twitter responds

15 Apr 2020 | Filed under Featured | Posted by

Artists and performers are all adjusting to a new world of isolation, with many innovators moving to the online space to keep in touch and entertain their fans.

Texas drag performer Anahi Santos set out to perform and connect with her fans this week, and ended up creating some most unexpected content.

After performing a song, Santos sits down for a chat with her viewers on Facebook Live, and quickly drifts off to sleep. Santos remains asleep for the majority of the live stream, which is about 3 hours long.

The sleeping beauty has already captivated Twitter, with memes and merchandise pitches celebrating Santos’ energetic performance.

Santos herself has also responded to the surprising reaction.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our
GoFundMe campaign.

Tags: , ,

Comments