Drag queen falls asleep on Facebook Live for three hours; Twitter responds

Artists and performers are all adjusting to a new world of isolation, with many innovators moving to the online space to keep in touch and entertain their fans.

Texas drag performer Anahi Santos set out to perform and connect with her fans this week, and ended up creating some most unexpected content.

After performing a song, Santos sits down for a chat with her viewers on Facebook Live, and quickly drifts off to sleep. Santos remains asleep for the majority of the live stream, which is about 3 hours long.

bitch this queen was doing a show drank too much and fell asleep on LIVE djzjsjs pic.twitter.com/z7smh6UFVn — morphine love (@morphinelovemua) April 14, 2020

The sleeping beauty has already captivated Twitter, with memes and merchandise pitches celebrating Santos’ energetic performance.

The drag world is currently entranced by watching Anahi Santos on fb live as she slowly regains consciousness….I LIVE! True quarantine artistry 🤣 — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) April 14, 2020

Anahi Santos, in the Quarantina Performance challenge, you gave us all a good buzz. And on the Livestream runway, you were a sweet dream. Condragulations, you are the winner of this weeks challenge. You’ve won a new mattress from Casper and a lifetime supply of Melatonin. https://t.co/XzMK7Lh7VQ — the dapper daniel (@thedprdnl) April 15, 2020

That queen Anahi Santos that passed out drunk on Facebook live lmao https://t.co/0VscUtVpIy — lil rihanna grande (@egagoled) April 14, 2020

Santos herself has also responded to the surprising reaction.

