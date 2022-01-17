‘Drag Race UK vs The World’ reveals much anticipated cast

The first international edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has revealed its cast as fans have been clamouring for official details on social media this week.

In a short teaser from BBC3, who will be airing the series as part of celebrations marking the digital channel’s return to broadcast TV, has dropped a video game inspired trailed naming the nine contestants.

Taking part in the global battle will be the UK’s Cheryl Hole, Blu Hydrangea and Baga Chipz, USA’s Monique Heart and Jujubee, Drag Race Holland runner-up Janey Jacké, Canada’s Drag Race stand-outs Lemon and Jimbo and Drag Race Thailand co-host Pangina Heals.

It’s time. 🌍 Meet your queens, and let the battle to become queen of the world commence! 👑 #DragRaceUK 1 Feb 9PM on BBC Three and @BBCiPlayer — BBC Three (@bbcthree) January 17, 2022

Produced as always by World of Wonder, the series will be hosted in the UK, and judged by Ru and Michelle Visage, along with regular Drag Race UK judges Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Joining the regular judges will be Spice Girl Melanie C, pop culture icon Katie Price, Bridgerton favourite and Final Fantasy XIV voice actor Jonathan Bailey and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Vs The World is coming this February to Stan.

