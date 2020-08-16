Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ is better with added Madonna and Missy Elliot

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia has been one of the may great dance albums that have come out in 2020, and the singer has made her tune Levitating even better by releasing a new remix by DJ The Blessed Madonna which features additional vocals from Madonna and Missy Elliot.

The remix makes a great tunes even better, and it’s a distinctly different sound. Dua Lipa has commented on the collaboration saying working with the iconic artists was “mind blowing”.

“Madonna has been an artist that I’ve listened to my whole life. And I think just, I guess her career trajectory as well has been something so inspirational and the momentum that she’s kept and the way that she’s grown with her music. And I’ve always found that really, really inspiring and to get to work with the diva herself.” Dua Lipa said.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music she said she was so excited when both Madonna and Missy Elliot agreed to be on the revamped track.

“It’s just such a mind-blowing experience. Being a fan of Missy’s for so long and then having her to be like, ‘Yeah, I love the song. I love the remix. I love the track. I feel inspired by it. I want to jump on it.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is so crazy.’

“I jumped on the phone with her and we had a little talk and she really just does stuff that she really believes in, so that I felt it was such a massive compliment for me, for her to be so inspired by the remix and the track, and to want to be a part of it and be a part of this mix tape. And it really is a dream come true. I still find it, just talking about it, I’m like, it doesn’t make sense.”

Take a listen.

