EDM lovers – FREEDM is coming to The Court in August

Lovers of EDM will be heading to The Court on 7th August for FREEDM. The event features five DJs working their way through the best sounds in House, Breaks, Trance and Techno.

Here’s the line-up.

4-5PM: MAHEER

Classically trained in AMEB piano from the age of 7, and later percussion and drums, Maheer is inspired by the sounds of John 00 Fleming, Rick Pier O’Niell, Matan Caspi and Stan Kolev. He will be launching FREEDM for us with some intense and hypnotic beats.

5-6PM: EBUKS

Perth based, Nigerian born Ebuks from K’s Music has been a mainstay with Perth EDM, belting out the tunes at our trance events. He will be weaving a beautiful tapestry of sound that is sure to leave an indelible impression on the mind and heart; a style he calls “melodically delicious”.

6-7PM: SENSIBLE RICH

An avid EDM fan with a passion for trance and tech house, Rich has been all over the world and is a resident on Broke FM, spinning out tech house on a regular basis. At FREEDM, he’ll be kicking in an eclectic, melodious mix that will get you moving thanks to his fantastic ear for music.

7-8PM: DMDH

Veteran Vina House DJ DMDH has performed with Perth EDM before, and it’s no surprise he’s back. From remixed Top 40 EDM to hard hitting trance, his tastes include techno, house, minimal hardstyle and psytrance: you do not want to miss his set at FREEDM.

8-10PM: ROB MARK (AKA BLUESKI)

Resident DJ Rob has been blowing away audiences all over Perth with a mixture of just about everything EDM, from Fatboy Slim to the Chemical Brothers. He killed it at the epic sold-out Wonderland party, running a massive marathon 6 hour set. Never to plan in advance, he’ll be closing off the night with a big, unpredictable 2 hour set, pushing you to the limit.

All ticket profits from the event go towards supporting Dogs for Kids, which provides assistance and therapy dogs for children with disabilities.

To find out more and book tickets head to their Facebook page.

