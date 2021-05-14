Electronic musician Donatachi drops new tune featuring Cowgirl Clue

Following the release of their rework Cry from Australian band The Mavis’s earlier this year, Sydney producer Donatachi is back with another hyperpop banger, this time featuring Southern California-based Cowgirl Clue.

Giving us another taste of the PC world, the two have joined forces to bring us B2B Heartbeat, the track is tinged with Nintendo beats and vibes and Cowgirl Clue’s sugary vocals are a perfect match.

Donatachi explains how the collaboration came together, and what they wanted to achieve.

“Working with Cowgirl Clue was really perfect going into this new era; we both wanted to elevate ourselves by making something that honoured our influences while pushing our own sounds forward”.

Cowgirl Clue added, “Working on B2B Heartbeat with Donatachi was like writing ear candy. When I first listened to the original instrumental, I instantly fell in love with the track. As we started to exchange ideas back and forth, I knew I wanted the lyrics to resemble the nature of an independent spirit with absolutely no limits, as the song sonically took me to this place. Figure Skating was the perfect analogy that tied a ribbon on the bubblegum quest and encapsulated the feeling that B2B Heartbeat evokes in me”.

Donatachi’s 2019 Taste EP was full of plush productions bursting with hyper colour sound design and forward-thinking club beats, all with optimism and unironic love of P-O-P. Taste included the underground hit Crush On U featuring the infamous Slayyyter, which single-handedly set the hyped hyperpop scene in motion.

This past year, Donatachi has been reflecting on their brand and on refining and evolving their sound. They explain: “I’ve spent so much time to reflecting and re-evaluating what Donatachi means to me and to the people that listen to my music. It’s always been about creating a world that’s fresh and in some ways alien, but never alienating. Now more than ever I want my music to feel hopeful and aspirational, like a flash forward into a bright and exciting future”.

Donatachi’s new work was made with this loving ethos in mind, honing a new sonic direction and seeing how far they can push their bubblegum bops. With releases on Sidechains and Mad Decent’s Good Enuff, Donatachi has also collaborated with Oh Boy, Mallrat and Boy Sim and toured with Kim Petras and Mallrat across Australia.

“I’ve spent the last year considering the world I want to live in and the kind of artist I want to be, how I want people to feel when they listen to my music,” explains Donatachi.

Jump on board the Donatachi trajectory and get B2B Heartbeat featuring Cowgirl Clue from May 14th.

What’s hyperpop?

Hyperpop is a microgenre of music that characterized by a maximalist approach to contemporary music, it mixes pop sounds, hip-hop and avant-garde sensibilities. It’s closely alligned with online LGBTIQ+ commuities, and features many non-binary, gender fluid and transgender performers.

Artists linked to the genre include Rina Rawayama, Slayyter, Kim Petras and Charli XCX.

