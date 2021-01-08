Elixir: Head First Acrobats return to Fringe World with sexy science

The boys of Head First Acrobats are heading back west with a reprise of their five-star narrative comedy circus show; Elixir.

The team behind Railed are leaving the frontiers of the wild west behind for careers in (mad?) science with a show full of death-defying acrobatics, slapstick comedy and disposable labcoats.

Elixir follows three hopeful, accident-prone and surprisingly acrobatic scientists as they test their mad concoctions on one another with varied results.

If you’ve caught the Head First boys at Fringe World before, you’ll be familiar with their blend of incredible acrobatic talent, narrative-driven circus, goofy physical comedy and disdain for clothing.

Elixir was the Melbourne team’s first ever show, selling out at fringe festivals around the globe, and nabbing the Best Circus and Theatre Award at Adelaide Fringe in 2018.

Elixir will be at Fringe World 2021 from January 15th – February 14th. For more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.