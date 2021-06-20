Ella Haddad is Tasmanian Labor’s new LGBTIQA+ spokesperson

Tasmanian LGBTIQA+ advocates have welcomed the appointment of state Labor’s new LGBTIQA+ equality spokesperson, Ella Haddad, and have called on the Liberal Party to create a similar position.

Newly elected Labor leader David O’Byrne revealed his shadow cabinet this week, appointing Haddad to the position. O’Byrne replaced former leader Rebecca White who stepped down following the party’s failure to secure government at the state election in May.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said Haddad was a long term ally of the LGBTIQA+ communities.

“We thank Labor’s outgoing equality spokesperson, Michelle O’Byrne, for her dedication to dignity and equality for LGBTQIA+ Tasmanians and welcome Ella Haddad in the role.”

“Ella is a long-time ally of LGBTIQA+ people and will be a strong voice for us in shadow cabinet.”

“We call on the Tasmanian Liberal Party to follow Labor’s lead and establish its own LGBTIQA+ equality portfolio.”

“We also call on Federal Labor to re-establish its LGBTIQA+ equality portfolio, which was abolished after the last federal election.”

Croome said an equality portfolio is a valuable way to ensure government policy is inclusive of, and responsive to, the needs of the LGBTIQA+ community.

“Along with other groups with ministerial portfolios like Indigenous people, women, people with disability, young people, the elderly, veterans and multicultural communities, LGBTIQA+ people deserve a voice at the table of government decision making”, he said.

Former leader Rebecca White will take up the role of Shadow Treasurer and Shadow Minister for Hospitality and Events. Michelle O’Byrne who previous held the LGBTIQA+ and equality posiiton has moved to being Shadow Minister for a range of portfolios including Police, Fire and Emergency Management, Women, Prevention of Family Violence, Aboriginal Affairs as well as, Heritage, the Arts and Creative Industries.

