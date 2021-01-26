Elliot Page files for divorce from Emma Portner

Actor Elliot Page has reportedly filed legal documents to commerce divorce proceedings from wife Emma Portner.

According to celebrity gossip website TMZ Page filed the documents in Manhattan where the couple resides.

The couple revealed their wedding in early January 2018. Last year Page announced that he was transgender with Portner being one of his most vocal supporters.

Following their announcement the couple were bombarded on social media by people questioning their relationship status. After one Instagram user provoked Portner she hit back posting a response.

“I hope you know my sexual preferences and gender identity are none of your business.” she posted. “For me to decide, thank you. Release your labels of me. I am as fluid as can be.”

The couple have both been off social media in recent months.

