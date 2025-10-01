Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Elsewhere Social Club offers a new way to meet people

Lifestyle

In a world where dating is increasingly digital, local nightlife veteran Aeson McKay has launched a new project that hopes to bring people together in the real world.

McKay is best known for his time as the owner of the award winning Nevermind Smallclub, but now he’s launched the Elsewhere Social Club.

Elsewhere transforms Perth’s best venues into welcoming third spaces where people meet face-to-face. Each event blends premium hospitality, curated DJs, and subtle conversation cues to foster genuine connection in a safe, intentional environment.

The launch of the new event series comes as reports of loneliness are at an all time high, with some reports suggesting 44% of Australian’s don;t have a best friend, and one in four men report having no close friends at all.

Health Sociologist Dr Sam Teague says initiatives like Elsewhere could be game-changers.

“The strength of this idea is that it reconnects people in a way that used to be normal. In a post-COVID, highly screen-oriented world, Elsewhere has the potential to be a powerful re-orienting force for social connection and relational wellbeing.” Teague said promoting the event.

McKay said he’s always been about creating spaces where people feel connected.

“I’ve spent 18 years creating spaces where people feel part of something bigger. Elsewhere Social Club is the evolution of that mission — a way to get people offline, into vibrant venues, and connect authentically with others. It’s not a dating service; it’s an invitation to meet, mingle, and rediscover the joy of human interaction.” he said.

There’s no apps, no awkward speed dating, no name tags, just a space filled with people wanting to connect. Organisers have also told us it’s open to everybody as they aim to create an environment where everyone feels safe, respected, and welcome.

“The focus is on curating intentional spaces that celebrate diversity naturally, without labels or awkward boxes to tick.” they said.  

The first Elsewhere Social Club was held at BESK in West Leederville and was a huge success. Next up it’ll be at Servo Leederville on Thursday 2nd October, and after that it’s heading to The Camfield the following week, and Stables in the city the week after.

The message is simple: Log off, get offline, go outside.
Find out more about Elsewhere Social Club.

