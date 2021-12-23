Elton John reunites with ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ collaborators on The Ultimate Zoom Call

Elton John and the collaborators from the acclaimed UK Number 1 album The Lockdown Sessions have reunited over Zoom for a wonderfully warm seasonal video.

Filled with all the idiosyncrasies that have come to characterize how we’ve all communicated over the last two years; it is a fitting way to celebrate a project as unique as The Lockdown Sessions.

The video is also a celebration of the way that Zoom has enabled people to continue to work, interact and create music in the most challenging of circumstances.

It features all the Lockdown Sessions collaborators, including Dua Lipa, Damon Albarn, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks, and Young Thug. Watch to the end for a festive cameo appearance from a very special guest. The Ultimate Zoom Call was created by Elton John’s Rocket Entertainment Group and AKQA.



An album of collaborations recorded remotely over the last 18 months The Lockdown Sessions was be released in October via EMI Records to a hail of critical and commercial success. Lauded by the NME as ‘a genre-hopping delight” and a “testament to Elton’s enduring appeal” by the Daily Mail, The Lockdown Sessions went straight to number one in the UK album chart, marking Elton’s 8th UK number one album.

It also spawned the global hit single Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) with Dua Lipa, which also topped the charts in the UK and Australia. Cold Heart’s success saw Elton set a new record as the only solo artist in Official UK Chart history to score a Top 10 single in six different decades.

An unparalleled career that has forever changed the cultural landscape, Elton John’s collaborations with Bernie Taupin and others continue to shape the cultural landscape, break records, top charts, and win new fans across the generations.

We’ve had the book, the film, the farewell tour, the fashion collections, and the greatest hits. And now with The Lockdown Sessions out now on digital formats, fans can enter Elton’s new world which has proven to be another fitting addition to his oeuvre.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.